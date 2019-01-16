Friday, Feb. 8
Kate & The Crocodiles
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
This classically trained Portland group gets the ball rolling at the Nehalem Winterfest with a fresh and innovative performance. 7:30-9 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $20-$25, available at www.ncrd.org.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Oregon Coast Honey Lovers Festival
Yachats Commons
Celebrate the amber nectar at a day packed with speakers, displays, honey and mead tastings, information on beekeeping and much more. 10 am-4 pm, 441 Hwy. 101 N. $5 at the door; free for under 12s. Followed by the Honey Hoe Down from 6-9 pm, featuring live music, a bonfire, light food, mead and more. Hoe Down tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com.
Run Love Run
Rogue Brewery • Newport
Ardor Adventures offers this fitting tribute to the Valentine season, with 30k and 15k options, plus a couples challenge division. 9 am, 2320 SE Marine Science Drive. FMI, go to www.ardoradventures.com/run-love-run.
Glass float hunt
Lincoln City beaches
Scour seven and a half miles of sandy beaches for one of the 300 antique Japanese floats hidden on the sands from now until Feb. 18 to celebrate Antique Week. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Haunted Taft
The Sapphire Center • Lincoln City
Discover tales of haunted schooners, posessed fire trucks and other curious goings on as this walking tour of the Historic Taft area returns for a special Antique Week encore. Tours depart at 5 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm, from 4840 SE Hwy 101. $20 for adults, $10 for kids aged 13 to 17, and free for kids aged 12 and under. FMI, call 541-614-0250 or go to LincolnCityAntiqueWeek.com.
The Pacifica Quartet
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
The Nehalem Winterfest continues with a performance from this Grammy Award-winning four-piece, recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style and often-daring repertory choices. 7:30-9:30 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $23, available at www.tickettomato.com.
Sweetheart Dance
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The Lincoln Pops big band bust out their sweetest tunes for this Valentine-themed soirée. 7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $13 apiece, $25 for two or $8 for kids, available by calling 541-994-9994 or at LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Hands-on Puerto Rican Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Explore a world of Caribbean flavor. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. $75 per person. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Literary Tea
La Tea Da Tea Room • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones with Verna Wilcox, author of “Celio's Shadow,” a historical mystery set in The Dalles. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. $5 per person. FMI, call 503-842-5447.
Your Arts Desire
Kiawanda Community Center • Pacific City
A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate benefiting local art literacy programs. Featuring an art sale, silent auction, raffle, appetizers, desserts, drinks and live music. 6:30-9:30 pm, 34600 Kiwanda Drive. Tickets, $30 to $35, available at http://communityartsproject.net.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Oregon Legacy Series
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The library welcomes Camas Davis, whose book “Killing It: An Education” recalls her travels to France to study whole-animal butchery. 3 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.
Coffee Concert
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An informal afternoon of entertainment from pianist/vocalist Rita Warton and friends. 2 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the center. FMI, call 541-994-8585 or go to LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Mel Brown Quartet
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
Back by popular demand, these mainstays of the Portland jazz scene wrap up the Nehalem Winterfest with another accomplished performance. 2-4 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $18, available at www.tickettomato.com.
Neskowin Chamber Music
Camp Winema • Neskowin
Find out why the Pacifica String Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today. $25 at the door, $10 for children. 3-5 pm in the chapel at Camp Winema, three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101. FMI, go to www.pacificaquartet.com/neskowinchambermusic.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Pear Bureau Northwest,” Jon and Debra Laraway’s presentation on pear farming in the Hood River Valley, followed at 11 am by “Have Cello, Will Travel: Itinerant Musicians Then and Now,” plus musical interludes by Adrienne Welsh. At 1 pm, Brent Burford will present “The History of U.S. Political Parties.” Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Antique Appraise-a-thon
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Find out if your treasures are worth anything from this panel of antiques experts. Also featuring an antique silent auction. Free. 6:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Demo Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Love is in the air, bring your Valentine to this special meal or just settle in and treat yourself. 6-8 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. $45 per person. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
