Friday, Feb. 1
“The Magic of Oil & Cold Wax”
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
The first day in a three-day workshop led by Pacific City artist Lynne Wintermute. Students will discover how to combine luminous layers of wax and paint to create abstract and landscape paintings. $135, plus $20 materials fee. 10 am-3 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, go to http://hoffmanarts.org.
Garibaldi Jam
Garibaldi Community Hall
Cut a rug or sit and tap your toes to old-time favorites and country-Western standards
6-8 pm, 6th Street and Acacia Avenue.
“Anthony & Cleopatra”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Broadcast live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare’s famous fated couple in this great tragedy of politics, passion and power. 7 pm, 777 W Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and $11 for students, available at www.coastarts.org.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Hands-on Asian Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Try your hand at recipes from Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines at this tasty class. $75 per person. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Outside Track
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The Celtic Concert Series continues with a matinée concert from this acclaimed Irish group. 2 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Advance tickets, $25 for adults, $23 for seniors or $10 for kids aged 18 and under. FMI or for tickets, go to lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
“Acrylic Pour 2”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Have fun, get messy and create art with techniques including shave pour, paper towel swipe and bottom bottle pour. 1-4 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. $45. FMI call 541-996-4442 or visit AsaArt.net.
Oregon Legacy Series
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The library welcomes Sallie Tisdale, author of books including “Advice for Future Corpses (and Those Who Love Them).” 3 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI. call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Memoir Writing for Health, Happiness and the Last Word” by Larry Lehnerz, followed at 1 pm by a presentation on consumer fraud and a 2 pm with a talk on restorative justice from Dr. Karen Gray, superintendent of Lincoln County School District. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Adult Science Night
Black Squid Beer House • Lincoln City
Learn how to make gummy bears with juice, wine and beer at this over-21 event, hosted by Driftwood Public Library. 6:30-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, contact Rachel Humpert at rhumpert@lincolncity.org or call 541-996-2277.
