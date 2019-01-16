Friday, Feb. 22

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

South Beach • Newport

The coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $27. Noon-9 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Hands-on Tapas Class

Culinary Center in Lincoln City

Savor this Spanish cuisine against a backdrop of sweeping ocean views. $75 per person. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.

Downtown District Art Walk

Downtown Tillamook

Each month, a variety of merchants host local artists in this a dynamic and evolving art show. 1-3 pm, start at 1906 Main Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org.

Great Pacific Herring Spawn

South Jetty • Newport

Join Oregon State Park rangers in viewing an amazing natural phenomenon as these little fish move en-masse into the bay to breed, followed by predators including seals, sea lions, salmon and birds of all kinds. Binoculars provided. 10 am-2 pm, SW Jetty Way.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

South Beach • Newport

The biggest day for the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Admission by e-ticket only. $32. 10 am-6 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.

“Carmen”

Newport Performing Arts Center

Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine plays opera’s ultimate seductress in Georges Bizet’s masterpiece, broadcast by The Met: Live in HD. 10 am, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 students, available at www.coastarts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Oregon Legacy Series

Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City

The library welcomes Leni Zumas, author of “Red Clocks.” 3 pm, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

South Beach • Newport

Last chance to raise a glass at the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $18. 10 am-4 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Oregon Coast Learning Institute

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Exploring Mars — Past, Present and Future” by Bud Varty, followed at 11 am by “Contemporary Remnants of Cotton Labor Camp Enslavement” by Dr. Bill Wiist. At 1 pm, Fawn Custer will present an introduction to the CoastWatch stewardship program. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.

