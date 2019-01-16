Friday, Feb. 22
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
The coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $27. Noon-9 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Hands-on Tapas Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Savor this Spanish cuisine against a backdrop of sweeping ocean views. $75 per person. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Downtown District Art Walk
Downtown Tillamook
Each month, a variety of merchants host local artists in this a dynamic and evolving art show. 1-3 pm, start at 1906 Main Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org.
Great Pacific Herring Spawn
South Jetty • Newport
Join Oregon State Park rangers in viewing an amazing natural phenomenon as these little fish move en-masse into the bay to breed, followed by predators including seals, sea lions, salmon and birds of all kinds. Binoculars provided. 10 am-2 pm, SW Jetty Way.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
The biggest day for the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Admission by e-ticket only. $32. 10 am-6 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.
“Carmen”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine plays opera’s ultimate seductress in Georges Bizet’s masterpiece, broadcast by The Met: Live in HD. 10 am, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 students, available at www.coastarts.org.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Oregon Legacy Series
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The library welcomes Leni Zumas, author of “Red Clocks.” 3 pm, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
Last chance to raise a glass at the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $18. 10 am-4 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Exploring Mars — Past, Present and Future” by Bud Varty, followed at 11 am by “Contemporary Remnants of Cotton Labor Camp Enslavement” by Dr. Bill Wiist. At 1 pm, Fawn Custer will present an introduction to the CoastWatch stewardship program. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.