Friday, Feb. 15

Winterfest

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

Internationally acclaimed pianist Mei Ting Piano performs an opening recital, welcoming guests to this music education fund-raiser. 7:30 pm, three miles south of Lincoln City, 7760 N Hwy. 101. Tickets, $35, available at https://musicisinstrumental.net/winterfest.

Antique & Collectible Faire

Lincoln City Cultural Center

Find treasures aplenty at this Antique Week pop-up, with vendors from Corvallis to Seattle set up from today through Monday, Feb. 18. 9 am-5 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Winterfest

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

Ural Thomas and the Pain provide the soundtrack to this music education fund-raiser, featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. 4:30 pm, three miles south of Lincoln City, 7760 N. Hwy. 101. Tickets, $85, available at https://musicisinstrumental.net/winterfest.

Super Auction

Chinook’s Seafood Grill • Lincoln City

Support the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce while bidding on everything from overnight stays to gift baskets to power tools. $10 admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar. Silent auction starts at 5 pm, with live auction at 7 pm, 1501 NW 40th Place.

Glass float hunt

Lincoln City beaches

Make it a Valentine’s weekend to remember by finding one of the 50 red, pink and white floats hidden by stealthy volunteers today and tomorrow. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Crab Krack

Agate Beach Inn • Newport

Enjoy locally caught crab while supporting the Lincoln County Historical Society at this crustacean commemoration, featuring a feast, desserts, no-host bar, music and auctions. $50 or $45 for historical society members. 4 pm, 3019 N Coast Hwy. FMI, call 541-265-7509.

Oregon Legacy Series

Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City

The library welcomes Victor Lodato, author of “Edgar and Lucy.” 3 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Oregon Coast Learning Institute

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “What’s so Great About Picasso? by Michael Freeman, followed at 1 pm by “Axial Seamount: The most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest” by Dr. Bill Chadwick. At 2 pm, Monica Seitzol-Phillips will talk about continuing the wood-carving heritage of her father, Leroy. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

20 on the 20th

Lincoln City beaches

Celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers by hunting for one of the 20 extra glass floats hidden on the seven and a half miles of sandy beach today. FMI, call 541-996-1274 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

South Beach • Newport

Enjoy “Locals’ Night” at the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $26. 5-9 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.

