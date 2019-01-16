Friday, Feb. 15
Winterfest
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Internationally acclaimed pianist Mei Ting Piano performs an opening recital, welcoming guests to this music education fund-raiser. 7:30 pm, three miles south of Lincoln City, 7760 N Hwy. 101. Tickets, $35, available at https://musicisinstrumental.net/winterfest.
Antique & Collectible Faire
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Find treasures aplenty at this Antique Week pop-up, with vendors from Corvallis to Seattle set up from today through Monday, Feb. 18. 9 am-5 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Winterfest
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Ural Thomas and the Pain provide the soundtrack to this music education fund-raiser, featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. 4:30 pm, three miles south of Lincoln City, 7760 N. Hwy. 101. Tickets, $85, available at https://musicisinstrumental.net/winterfest.
Super Auction
Chinook’s Seafood Grill • Lincoln City
Support the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce while bidding on everything from overnight stays to gift baskets to power tools. $10 admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar. Silent auction starts at 5 pm, with live auction at 7 pm, 1501 NW 40th Place.
Glass float hunt
Lincoln City beaches
Make it a Valentine’s weekend to remember by finding one of the 50 red, pink and white floats hidden by stealthy volunteers today and tomorrow. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Crab Krack
Agate Beach Inn • Newport
Enjoy locally caught crab while supporting the Lincoln County Historical Society at this crustacean commemoration, featuring a feast, desserts, no-host bar, music and auctions. $50 or $45 for historical society members. 4 pm, 3019 N Coast Hwy. FMI, call 541-265-7509.
Oregon Legacy Series
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The library welcomes Victor Lodato, author of “Edgar and Lucy.” 3 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “What’s so Great About Picasso? by Michael Freeman, followed at 1 pm by “Axial Seamount: The most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest” by Dr. Bill Chadwick. At 2 pm, Monica Seitzol-Phillips will talk about continuing the wood-carving heritage of her father, Leroy. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
20 on the 20th
Lincoln City beaches
Celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers by hunting for one of the 20 extra glass floats hidden on the seven and a half miles of sandy beach today. FMI, call 541-996-1274 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
Enjoy “Locals’ Night” at the coast’s biggest party, featuring more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. $26. 5-9 pm. FMI, including tickets and shuttle schedules, go to www.seafoodandwine.com. Continues through Sunday.
