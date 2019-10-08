Hearing health talk
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Hearing aid specialist William E. Beaver presents a free class on the importance of hearing health, along with free hearing aid cleaning and checks. 1-2 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Herbal Remedies for Sleep
Samaritan Center for Health Education • Newport
Join the Samaritan Pacific Sleep Lab to learn how common herbs as well as local medicinal plants can promote relaxation and healthy sleep. Light refreshments will be served. 5:30-7 pm, 740 SW 9th Street. FMI, call 541-574-4885 x2102 or email mstout@samhealth.org.
“History of”
Newport Public Library
Lincoln County Historical Society Curator Krissy Sonniksen delves into the history of her own organization in this free presentation. 6 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
