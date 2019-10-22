191025_oct_2015_0121-YMSB_159.jpg

Oregon-Made Film Festival

The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City

The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic heritage continues with, at 2 pm, “Paint Your Wagon” followed at 5:15 pm by “Animal House” and at 7:30 pm by “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.

The Jacob Jolliff Band

Lincoln City Cultural Center

This bluegrass supergroup is led by one of the country’s premier contemporary bluegrass mandolinists. 7-9 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $12-$25, available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.

