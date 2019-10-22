Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic heritage continues with, at 2 pm, “Paint Your Wagon” followed at 5:15 pm by “Animal House” and at 7:30 pm by “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
The Jacob Jolliff Band
Lincoln City Cultural Center
This bluegrass supergroup is led by one of the country’s premier contemporary bluegrass mandolinists. 7-9 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $12-$25, available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.