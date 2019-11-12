Medicare seminar
Lincoln City Community Center
A free, no-obligation seminar on how to choose the right Medicare plan. Hosted by Regence Blue Cross. 2:30-5 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Coffee With the Mayor
60’s Cafe & Diner • Lincoln City
Enjoy coffee and conversation with Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson. 9 am, 4157 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-6898.
This Chair Rocks
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
A celebration of music and aging, featuring hit songs with humorous lyrics altered to resonate with an older audience. Performed at 2 pm and again at 7 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. Tickets, $10, available by contacting Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com or 503-368-3846.
Business After Hours
Lakeview Senior Living • Lincoln City
Socialize with local business owners and manager at this Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce meet and greet. 5:30-7:30 pm, 2690 NE Yacht Street. FMI, call 541-994-3070.
