Lincoln City Rotarian Dr. Jay Cox gives a firsthand account of the autopsy process following the Kennedy assassination, including his thoughts on how conspiracy theories developed. Noon. $13. Reservations requested by Wednesday, May 1, by messaging the club’s Facebook page or emailing deharlan@adscomputers.com.
A group welcoming survivors, caregivers and family. Every second Wednesday. 1 pm, 3910 NE Hwy. 101.
