Marine Reserve Bioblitz
Cape Perpetua Visitor Center • Yachats
Explore the rocky intertidal zone and contribute to science by recording what interesting tide pool critters you observe. No experience necessary. 9:30 am, three miles south of Yachats.
Wild Family Wednesday
Newport Public Library
Kids grades K through 5 are invited to make bookmarks for display in the library. 2:45-4:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.