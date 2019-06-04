Lemon Ladies
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Elizabeth Black marks her 84th birthday with another afternoon of comic tales from a long and eventful life. Admission by donation, with proceeds benefiting the cultural center. 2-4 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Cancer Support Group
Pig ‘N Pancake • Lincoln City
A group welcoming survivors, caregivers and family. Every second Wednesday. 1 pm, 3910 NE Hwy 101.
Jeffrey
Newport Performing Arts Center • Newport
The One Night Delights series continues with a performance of Paul Rudnick’s comedy, served up alongside German chocolate cake. $15. 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, call 541-265-2787.
Guided Paddle
Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge
Take a free guided trip into the heart of the refuge, with interpreters on hand to provide information about wildlife and natural history. Bring your own boat. 8:30-10:30 am. To register, contact Lila Bowen at Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov or 541-867-4550.
Art of Aging
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
A chance to learn strategies for support during each stage of dementia. $5. 3-5 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
