“All Chopin”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An opening night gala performance from the Siletz Bay Music Festival, featuring a piano recital by Mei-Ting Sun. 540 NE Highway 101. $30, 7:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to siletzbaymusic.org or call 541-992-1131.
Studio Photography Class
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Learn to set up and take portraits, including the set up and use of light boxes at this four-week class. $10. 10 am-noon, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Lincoln City Runs
Lincoln City Community Center
This new adult running and walking group welcomes all ages and ability levels. 5 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call 541-994-2131.
Rise up!
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
A motivational talk from Kacey MacCalister, who never defines himself as handicapped, even though he has no legs. Watch him climb ladders, skateboard, defy all odds and use his wheelchair as an extension of his body. 6:30 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
