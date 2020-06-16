Morning
Bring visual arts from across the state right to your screen with a visit to the “Oregon Coast Online Art Show,” offering an ever-evolving lineup through Sept. 7 at coastarts.org.
Lunch
Whether you’re craving a delightful baked good or a hearty sandwich, the Red Roof in Gleneden Beach has you covered, with take-out options from 8 am to noon. Call them at 541-614-4528.
Evening
Need evening entertainment? The Bijou’s Virtual Cinema brings the big screen to your living room. Among the current gems on offer is “Tommaso” — a very personal drama starring the ever-intense Willem Dafoe. For details, go to cinemalovers.com.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
