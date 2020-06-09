Morning
Take a step to make sure culture can continue to thrive at the coast once we get to leave our homes again. Become a member of the Lincoln City Cultural Center online at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
Lunch
Eiffel in love with the Parisian-style food at Café C’est La Vie, and I’m sure you will, too. Call in your order for sweet and savory crêpes, homemade quiches and specialty sandwiches at 541-764-2828.
Afternoon
Bring visual arts from across the state right to your screen with a visit to the “Oregon Coast Online Art Show,” offering an ever-evolving lineup through Sept. 7 at coastarts.org.
Evening
Need evening entertainment? The Bijou’s Virtual Cinema brings the big screen to your living room. Among the current gems on offer is “On a Magical Night” — a whimsical romantic comedy about a woman pondering the lives she might have led. For details, go to cinemalovers.com.
