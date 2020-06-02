Morning
Jump start your hump day with take-out treats from Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Shop, maybe even a shipwreck turnover with crunchy apple and bacon. Stop drooling and dial 541-996-4600.
Lunch
Britain has left the European Union, but you can get closer than ever to your inner Parisian with delivery from Café C’est La Vie. Call in your order for sweet and savory crêpes, homemade quiches and specialty sandwiches at 541-764-2828.
Evening
Need evening entertainment? The Bijou’s Virtual Cinema brings the big screen to your living room. Among the current gems on offer is “Military Wives” — a British comedy starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan. For details, go to cinemalovers.com.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
