Sea Star Survey
Yachats State Park
Take part in an ongoing citizen science project, monitoring sea stars in Yachats. Meet at 11 am at the wooden viewing platform at the west end of 2nd Street/Oceanview Drive.
Dragon Theater Puppets
Pacific City Library
Settle in for a free space odyssey puppet show. 3-4 pm, 6200 Camp Street. FMI, go to tillabook.org or call 503-842-4792.
Lincoln City Runs
Lincoln City Community Center
All ages and abilities are welcome at this running and walking group. 5 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place FMI, call 541-994-2131.
Slug Racing
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Bring your own slugs and settle in for what could be a long race. 6:30 pm, 801 SW Highway 101 FMI, call 541-996-2277.
Boat Parade and Fireworks Display
Devils Lake • Lincoln City
Get an early start on Independence Day celebrations, with boats making a patriotic lap of the lake at 7 pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 8 pm. FMI, go to www.dlakeoregon.com.
