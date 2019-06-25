190628_oct_slug.jpg

[please use with slug races]

Sea Star Survey

Yachats State Park

Take part in an ongoing citizen science project, monitoring sea stars in Yachats. Meet at 11 am at the wooden viewing platform at the west end of 2nd Street/Oceanview Drive.

Dragon Theater Puppets

Pacific City Library

Settle in for a free space odyssey puppet show. 3-4 pm, 6200 Camp Street. FMI, go to tillabook.org or call 503-842-4792.

Lincoln City Runs

Lincoln City Community Center

All ages and abilities are welcome at this running and walking group. 5 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place FMI, call 541-994-2131.

Slug Racing

Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City

Bring your own slugs and settle in for what could be a long race. 6:30 pm, 801 SW Highway 101 FMI, call 541-996-2277.

Boat Parade and Fireworks Display

Devils Lake • Lincoln City

Get an early start on Independence Day celebrations, with boats making a patriotic lap of the lake at 7 pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 8 pm. FMI, go to www.dlakeoregon.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.