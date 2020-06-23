Morning
Get your week off to a flying start by admiring the majestic ospreys that have taken up residence at Lincoln City’s Kirtsis Park on NE 22nd Street. Bring your binoculars but best leave any fresh fish at home.
Lunch
“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” said every high school economics teacher that has ever lived. Grumblefish Music begs to differ, offering a 100-percent free meal with just one condition. All patrons must “pay” by saying “I love Grumblefish Music.” Also featuring live music. 11 am-12:30 pm, 1845 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City.
Evening
Filling the hours of quarantine led some people well and truly down the rabbit hole. The result? “Quarantine Cat Film Festival,” one of the latest offerings from The Bijou Theatre’s Virtual Cinema series. For details, go to cinemalovers.com.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
