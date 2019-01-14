“On Stage Alaska”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Learn about the Great Land including Denali National Park while enjoying free Alaskan stew, Harry & David Moose Munch and a no-host bar at this stage spectacular from All Ways Traveling and Holland America. 6:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. RSVP to allways@charter.net or call 541-996-7474.
Art of Dying program
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Claudia Johnson will lead a conversation on Death and Dying. $5. 3-5 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Free-to-play trivia, open to teams of up to six people, with prizes for the top two scoring teams. 7-9 pm, 7755 N. Hwy. 101.
Tap Takeover
Old Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Samples some brews from Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery of Newberg. 6-8 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
Resident Show & Tell
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology • Otis
Newly arriving spring residents share what brought them to the Oregon Coast. Free. 1 pm. Take Three Rocks Road from Highway 101 just north of Lincoln City. FMI, call 541-994-5485.
