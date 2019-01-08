Core Plus More
Lincoln City Community Center
Join Beth Towers for this 45-minute class focusing primarily on working your abdominals and lower back. From planks to reverse curls to the running man, this class has you covered. Throw in some push-ups and lunges to increase heart rate and you’ve got a perfect morning. $12. 8-8:45 am, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Free-to-play trivia, open to teams of up to six people, with prizes for the top two scoring teams. 7-9 pm, 7755 N. Hwy. 101.
Public Bingo
Oceanview Senior Living • Newport
Take a seat for an afternoon of fun, food and prizes. 2 pm, 525 NE 71st Street. RSVP to reserve your seat at 541-574-0550.
“Photography Basics”
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Don’t know what all the dials and buttons are for on your camera? This class will walk you through what you need to know so you can take better photographs. 10 am-noon, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Photography course
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Learn how to use that new camera in this introductory class led by Krista and Rachel, professional photographers with more than 20 years’ combined experience. Class covers the basics of composition, lighting and exposure triangle. $50. 6:30-8:30 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101.
Gardening talk
Seal Rock Garden Club
Tacy Andersen of Bandon presents “BeachShore Finds Making Memories in Living Gardens,” a free talk on how to use succulents to re-create seascape images. 11 am, 10377 NW Rand Street, next to the old Seal Rock Fire Department.
