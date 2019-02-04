"Writing Your Life Story"
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Kathie Hightower leads participants through the process of how to tell their stories, as well as exploring their motives for doing so. 3 to 5 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. $5. FMI, email Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.
Cancer Support Group
Pig ‘N Pancake • Lincoln City
A group welcoming survivors, caregivers and family. Every second Wednesday. 1 pm, 3910 NE Hwy. 101.
