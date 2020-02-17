Meet & Mingle Happy Hour
Lakeview Senior Living • Lincoln City
Enjoy live music, fun adult beverages, Chef Kephart’s fabulous hors d’oeuvres and the company of other local professionals. Make and get referrals, network and enjoy this free and fabulous happy hour. 3-5 pm, 2690 NE Yacht Avenue. FMI, call 541-921-8923.
Central Coast Beekeepers
Newport Public Library
Kathy Cope shows how to perform a yearly beehive inspection, followed by a presentation on honeybee diseases from Carolyn Breece, senior faculty research assistant at the Oregon State University Honeybee Lab. 6 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, go to www.ccbaor.org.
Thrift Shop Bingo
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Not your Grandma’s bingo. Wild, wacky prizes and fun for all. Outside food welcome. 6-8 pm, 7755 North Highway 101. FMI, call 541-234-4013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.