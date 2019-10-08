Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The fall semester continues with, at 10 am, “Great Alaskan Earthquake” presented by Michael Tomlinson and Marty Sherman, followed at 1 pm by “TREK: My Peace Pilgrimage in Search of a Kinder America” presented by Rand Bishop. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Tarot Reading
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Barbara Stott will be offering 20-, 30- or 60-minute readings for $30, $45 and $80. 11 am-4 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. Call 541-921-2750 to book a time. Walk-ins also welcome. FMI, go to www.redcockmarketplace.com.
