190614_oct_RB-2-edited.jpg (copy)

Rand Bishop [please use with Oregon Coast Learning Institute]

 DENISE ROSS

Oregon Coast Learning Institute

Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach

The fall semester continues with, at 10 am, “Great Alaskan Earthquake” presented by Michael Tomlinson and Marty Sherman, followed at 1 pm by “TREK: My Peace Pilgrimage in Search of a Kinder America” presented by Rand Bishop. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.

Tarot Reading

Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City

Barbara Stott will be offering 20-, 30- or 60-minute readings for $30, $45 and $80. 11 am-4 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. Call 541-921-2750 to book a time. Walk-ins also welcome. FMI, go to www.redcockmarketplace.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.