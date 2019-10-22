Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The fall semester continues with, at 10 am “Ahu?ail??au: Birth of a Volcanic Vent” by Sifan Kahale, followed at 1 pm by “2020 US Census: Your Questions Answered” by James Graham. 7760 NW Highway 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Tarot Reading
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Barbara Stott will be offering 20-, 30- or 60-minute readings for $30, $45 and $80. 11 am-4 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. Call 541-921-2750 to book a time. Walk-ins also welcome.
Halloween Party
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Come in costume for food and fun. 1-3 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic heritage continues with, at 2 pm, documentaries on Oregon carousels and movie theatres, followed at 4:30 pm by “Bend of The River” and at 7:30 pm by “The Burning Plain.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
