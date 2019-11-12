Healthy Living Meeting
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Have your say on development of the Lincoln County Community Health Improvement Plan, with a focus on nutrition and food access, physical activity and healthy lifestyles. 9-11 am, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The fall semester concludes with, at 10 am, “Pear Bureau Northwest,” presented by Jon and Debra Laraway followed at 11 am by “Cultural Center-Coming Events” presented by Niki Price. At 1 pm, Dr. Karen Gray will present “Restorative Justice/County Schools,” followed at 2 pm by “History of the Crèche” from Patty Heringer. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. 10 am-4 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Tarot Reading
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Barbara Stott will be offering 20-, 30- or 60-minute readings for $30, $45 and $80. 11 am-4 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. Call 541-921-2750 to book a time. Walk-ins also welcome.
