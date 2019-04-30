“Bag It”
Rogue Brewer’s on the Bay • Newport
A documentary exploring the problems of single-use plastic and what the people can do to stem the flow. Free. 6 pm, 2320 SE Marine Science Drive. Drinks will be discounted.
Meet and greet
Newport Public Library
Meet new Library Director Laura Kimberly, a firm believer that libraries should be community hubs. 5:30-7 pm, 35 NW Nye Street.
Summer Drumming
Don Davis Park • Newport
A free, family-friendly drum circle inside a glass-enclosed gazebo overlooking the ocean. No musical experience needed. Loaner drums available. 4-6 pm, opposite the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive Street. FMI, email chandler@chandlerdavis.com or call 541-272-4615.
Ridge and River route
Toledo
The Yachats Coastal Gems walking group tackles this up-and-down trail through the old lumber town and down to the river. Meet at 9:45 am at 336 NE Highway 20, park on the street. FMI, call 541-961-4279.
Fast and Funky Bingo
Olde Line Kitchen & Lanes • Lincoln City
The numbers come thick and fast in these lively sessions, accompanied by a spaghetti and meatball dinner special, drink specials and prizes. 7-9 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
Tuesday Open Studio
Art Accelerated Art Annex • Tillamook
Bring your supplies and work on your projects at these drop-in sessions. $5 per session, or buy a ticket for five sessions for $20. 1:30-3:30 pm, 1906 B Third Street, behind the gallery. FMI, go to artaccelerated.org.
