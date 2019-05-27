Newport Historic Walk
Hallmark Resort • Newport
This walk circles the town, offering seascapes, bayfront boardwalk, shopping and eating, a lighthouse, boat watching, old town and more. Meet at 9:45 am at the resort, 744 SW Elizabeth Street. RSVP by call or text to Maryann at 541-961-4279.
Newport Community Drum Circle
Don Davis Park • Newport
All ages and skill levels welcome, no musical experience needed. Bring your drum or borrow one of theirs. Held in the glass-enclosed gazebo across from the Performing Arts Center. 4-6 pm, 840 West Olive Street. FMI, email chandler@chandlerdavis.com or call 541-272-4615.
Tuesday Teen Nights
Lincoln City Community Center
A chance for teens from 7th grade and up to enjoy video games, board games, table tennis and music. Transportation provided from Taft 7-12. 4-7 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call 541-921-2768.
Siletz Farmers Market
Siletz Valley Grange
Find garden products, handmade items, baked goods and more. 10 am-2 pm, at the corner of Gaither Street and Logsden Road.
