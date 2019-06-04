Siletz Grange Farmers Market
Siletz Valley Grange
Come enjoy the weather and some tasty offerings, plant starts, garden products, flowers, handmade items and baked goods. 10 am-2 pm, 224 West Gaither Street.
Reading Circle
Newport Public Library
Read any book by Margaret Atwood and join in the conversation. Noon-1 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Chorus Concert
Central County Campus • Newport
The spring term Chorus Class from Oregon Coast Community College performs pieces by Victor C. Johnson, Freddie Mercury, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more. 12:10 pm, 400 SE College Way. FMI, call 541-996-6222.
Options for Publishing
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Vera Wildauer and Marko Scott Smith explore local opportunities for submitting work, as well as some options for self-publishing. $5. 10:30 am-1 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
Big Timber & You
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
Economist Ernie Niemi explores the economic, social and environmental impacts of the timber industry. 6-8 pm, 361555 9th Street. FMI, call 503-355-2516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.