Historic Railroad Trip
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Climb aboard the 60+ Adventure Van for a trip to Garibaldi and a ride along the scenic Oregon Coast Line, pulled by a historic steam locomotive. $40. 7:30 am-5 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Tide Pool Clinic
NW 15th Street • Lincoln City
Each tide pool clinic begins with a lecture from local experts Fawn Custer of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, and Athena Crichton,of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. 8:30-9:30 am at the NW 15th Street beach access. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Siletz Grange Farmers Market
Siletz Valley Grange
Enjoy some tasty offerings, plant starts, garden products, flowers, handmade items and baked goods. 10 am-2 pm, 224 West Gaither Street.
Bowl for a Cause
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Come in and celebrate Pride Month, with all shoe rental fees going to The Human Rights Campaign. Noon-10 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.oldelinelanes.com or call 541-614-1650.
Galaxy Rocks and Dreamy Night Lights
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
A chance for teens to create with sharpies, Posca pens, night lights, rocks and more. 3-5 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
