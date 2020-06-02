Morning
Want to avoid strangers knocking on your door? Fill out your census form online at https://2020census.gov/en.html. To talk with a friendly helper, call 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish.
Mid-morning
Need something to bring the family together? Or something to play remotely with friends far away? Bob’s Beach Books does a great line in board games and even offers curbside pickup or delivery. Call in your order at 541-994-4467.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Evening
After dinner, it’s time for movie night, which can mean only one thing — take-out popcorn from The Bijou Theatre. Place your order by calling 541-994-8255 between 6 and 7 pm and they’ll bring it out to your car.
