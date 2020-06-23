Morning
What better way to start the week than hitting the drive-through at Pacific Grind for great coffee and breakfast burritos? Call in your order anytime from 8 am to 12:30 pm at 541-994-8314. Wave at the Oregon Coast TODAY office on your way past — and feel free to shout out headline suggestions.
Mid-morning
Need some fresh air? Rent a kayak or a fat bike from Safari Town Surf in Lincoln City and you can enjoy wide open spaces with the wind in your hair. Call them at 541-996-6335.
Lunch
Celebrate PRIDE with a Drive In Drag Queen Story Time for children at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Take a picnic for an afternoon of tailgating and insight into concepts of gender. Free. Noon, 5410 NE Hwy. 101.
Evening
Popcorn is a serious business at The Bijou Theatre. Whether you like it sweet, salty or slathered in olive oil and brewer’s yeast, they’ve got you covered. Place your order by calling 541-994-8255 between 6 and 7 pm and they’ll bring it out to your car.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
