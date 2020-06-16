Morning
The beaches are seeing more use as the lockdown eases. And it looks like some people might be forgetting to pack out some of their trash. Pick up a trash bag and head to the beach for a combined stroll/civic duty.
Mid-morning
You don’t need to be a seven-year-old to enjoy the Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willlems, but it certainly helps to have one in the room so you can enjoy the way they giggle. Load up on this laughter-packed literature at Bob’s Beach Books. Call in your order at 541-994-4467.
Evening
After dinner, it’s time for movie night, which can mean only one thing — take-out popcorn from The Bijou Theatre. Place your order by calling 541-994-8255 between 6 and 7 pm and they’ll bring it out to your car.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.