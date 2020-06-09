Morning
What better way to start the week than hitting the drive-through at Pacific Grind for great coffee and breakfast burritos? Call in your order anytime from 8 am to 12:30 pm at 541-994-8314. Wave at the Oregon Coast TODAY office on your way past — and feel free to shout out headline suggestions.
Mid-morning
Need something to bring the family together? Or something to play remotely with friends far away? Bob’s Beach Books does a great line in board games and even offers curbside pickup or delivery. Call in your order at 541-994-4467.
Lunch
Do you know your Oolong from your Lapsang souchong? Get a schooled in the art of tea with a take-out order from La Tea Da in Tillamook. Put on your best British accent and call 503-842-5447.
Evening
After dinner, it’s time for movie night, which can mean only one thing — take-out popcorn from The Bijou Theatre. Place your order by calling 541-994-8255 between 6 and 7 pm and they’ll bring it out to your car.
