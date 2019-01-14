Fast and Funky Bingo
Olde Line Kitchen & Lanes • Lincoln City
The numbers come thick and fast in these lively sessions, accompanied by a spaghetti and meatball dinner special, drink specials and prizes. 7-9 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
Teen Table Tennis Tuesday
Lincoln City Community Center
A chance for kids aged 12 to 18 to enjoy a free night of ping pong, including pizza and snacks. Learn beginner or intermediate skills and introduction game play, team competitions and more. 4-7 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
“The Devil: Myth, Legend, and Scripture”
Congregational Church of Lincoln City
Come find out the evolutionary history of the personification of evil from ancient times to the modern day. This week, “Ancient Origins.” Facilitated by Rev. Michael Grogan. 10 am and again at 7 pm, 1760 NW 25th Street.
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “A Tour of China’s Nature Reserves” by Roy W. Lowe, followed at 1 pm by “Wishing Upon a Star: A Tale of the Holocaust and Hope” by Deb Mrowka. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
