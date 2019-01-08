“Circle to Ellipse”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Ruth Weathers leads this pencil class on how to make a circle into an ellipse in order to create depth. $50. Noon-3 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-4442 or go to ASArt.net.
Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “History of Lincoln County” by Elizabeth Black, followed at 11 am by “Before Wonder Woman: Warrior Women Through History” by
Mick McLean. At 1 pm, Frank Geltner will present “The Ernest Bloch Legacy,” followed at 2 pm by an update on Family Promise by Elizabeth Reyes. Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Fast and Funky Bingo
Olde Line Kitchen & Lanes • Lincoln City
The numbers come thick and fast in these lively sessions, accompanied by a spaghetti and meatball dinner special, drink specials and prizes. 7-9 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
