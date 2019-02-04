Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Pear Bureau Northwest,” Jon and Debra Laraway’s presentation on pear farming in the Hood River Valley, followed at 11 am by “Have Cello, Will Travel: Itinerant Musicians Then and Now,” plus musical interludes by Adrienne Welsh. At 1 pm, Brent Burford will present “The History of U.S. Political Parties.” Three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Fast and Funky Bingo
Olde Line Kitchen & Lanes • Lincoln City
The numbers come thick and fast in these lively sessions, accompanied by a spaghetti and meatball dinner special, drink specials and prizes. 7-9 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
Antique Appraise-a-thon
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Find out if your treasures are worth anything from this panel of antiques experts. Also featuring an antique silent auction. Free. 6:30 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
“The Devil: Myth, Legend, and Scripture”
Congregational Church of Lincoln City
This week, “Developments through the Middle Ages.” Facilitated by Rev. Michael Grogan. 10 am and again at 7 pm, 1760 NW 25th Street.
“The Trouble with Harry”
Newport Public Library
The library’s Literary Flicks Series continues with Alfred Hitchock’s 1955 black comedy about the inconvenient discovery of a body, based on the 1949 novel by Jack Trevor Story. Free. 6:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153 or go to www.newportlibrary.org.
Reading Circle
Newport Public Library
The group will discuss books by Lincoln County authors. Free and open to all. Noon, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153 or go to www.newportlibrary.org.
Re-naming Celebration
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
Enjoy pizza, drinks, music and friends as Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection celebrates its rebirth as North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection, complete with updates on the group’s accomplishments and upcoming actions. 6-8 pm, 36155 9th Street.
