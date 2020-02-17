Oregon Coast Learning Institute
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The winter semester continues with, at 10 am, “Harlem Renaissance Part 2” by Joan Wilke, followed at 11 am by “Jacques Cousteau Would Be Proud – and Perhaps a Bit Envious!” by Doug Brusa. At 1 pm, Daryl Swensen presents “The Next Generation of Ships for Coastal Science” followed at 2 pm by an ocean health update from NOAA Fisheries Biologist Laurie Weitkamp. Guests are welcome to try one day free. 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Chamber Lunch
Surftides • Lincoln City
Join the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce for lunch with Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson. 11:45 am-1 pm, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. FMI, go to www.lcchamber.com or call 541-994-3070.
Mardi Gras Concert Party
First Presbyterian Church of Newport
Join the Central Coast Chorale for an evening of Louisiana flair, with music ranging from spirituals to Southern Gospel, Dixieland and jazz. Followed by a reception featuring decadent dessert and an auction. $10 donation suggested. 5 pm, 227 NE 12th Street. FMI, call Mary Lee Scoville at 541-563-6830.
