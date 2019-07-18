Arts (page 4)
‘Making Waves’ art exhibit comes to Seaside
Exploring the multifaceted ocean
Feature (page 8)
‘Blythe Spirit’
A clairvoyant comedy
Coastal Life (Page 7)
35 years of Sandsations
Watch, sculpt sand art
Further Enjoyment:
Music Calendar 5
Crossword 6
See + Do 10, 11
Dining 12
CW Marketplace 15
Contributors:
Katherine Lacaze
Barbara Lloyd McMichael
Patrick Webb
Luke Whittaker
On the cover:
Cast members in the Peninsula Players production of Noel Coward’s “Blythe Spirit.”
Photo by Patrick Webb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.