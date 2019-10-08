190927_oct_DASN Valerie Davisson.jpg (copy)

League of Women Voters

Newport Public Library

Coastal legislators Sen. Arnie Roblan and Rep. David Gomberg talk about climate change legislation and the 2019 session in general. 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, go to newportoregon.gov/dept/lib or call 541-265-2153.

Teen Third Thursday

Newport Public Library

Get ready for Halloween with tips on face painting and how to create realistic-looking wounds with make up. 3:45-5:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.

Dark & Stormy Nights

Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City

The mystery lovers’ series continues with a visit from Valerie Davisson, author of the Logan McKenna books. 4 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.

Cheap Date Night

Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City

Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.oldelinelanes.com or call 541-614-1650.

“Communicating With Your Guides”

Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City

Barbara Stott leads this class on how to communicate with spiritual guides. $25. 6:30-8:30 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. To register, go to www.redcockmarketplace.com.

“Protecting a Sacred Space”

OSU Lincoln County Extension • Newport

JoAnn and Bill Barton give an introduction to the Yakona Nature Preserve, a 170-acre sanctuary on Yaquina Bay that contains stunning Sitka spruce forest. 7 pm, 1211 SE Bay Blvd. FMI, call 541-574-6534.

Trivia Thursday

Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City

Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7-9 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.blacksquidbeerhouse.com or call 541-614-0733.

