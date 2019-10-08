League of Women Voters
Newport Public Library
Coastal legislators Sen. Arnie Roblan and Rep. David Gomberg talk about climate change legislation and the 2019 session in general. 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, go to newportoregon.gov/dept/lib or call 541-265-2153.
Teen Third Thursday
Newport Public Library
Get ready for Halloween with tips on face painting and how to create realistic-looking wounds with make up. 3:45-5:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Dark & Stormy Nights
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The mystery lovers’ series continues with a visit from Valerie Davisson, author of the Logan McKenna books. 4 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
Cheap Date Night
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.oldelinelanes.com or call 541-614-1650.
“Communicating With Your Guides”
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Barbara Stott leads this class on how to communicate with spiritual guides. $25. 6:30-8:30 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. To register, go to www.redcockmarketplace.com.
“Protecting a Sacred Space”
OSU Lincoln County Extension • Newport
JoAnn and Bill Barton give an introduction to the Yakona Nature Preserve, a 170-acre sanctuary on Yaquina Bay that contains stunning Sitka spruce forest. 7 pm, 1211 SE Bay Blvd. FMI, call 541-574-6534.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7-9 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.blacksquidbeerhouse.com or call 541-614-0733.
