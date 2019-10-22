Ghosts at the Museum
North Lincoln County Historical Museum • Lincoln City
Storyteller Doug Force will entertain kids of all ages with spooky tales. 2 pm, 4907 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-6614.
Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic heritage continues with, at 2 pm, “Phoenix, Oregon” followed at 4:30 pm by “Bend of The River” and at 7:30 pm by “The Ring.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
Dark & Stormy Nights
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The mystery lovers’ series concludes with a visit from Caitlin Starling, author of horror-tinged speculative fiction of all flavors, including “The Luminous Dead.” 4 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
Halloween Sweets
Panther Creek Senior and Community Center • Otis
Stop by for free, freshly made Dutch doughnuts (Olie Bollen), hot apple cider, coffee or tea and candy for the kids. 4-7 pm, 655 N Wayside Loop.
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Main Street • Toledo
Main Street merchants will be handing our candy to all goblins. 5 pm. FMI, go to toledooregon.org.
Kiwanis Spooky Spectacular
Taft Elementary School • Lincoln City
See the school transformed into a trick-or-treater’s dream with plenty of doors to knock on. Free, but candy donations welcome. 5-7:30 pm, 4040 SE High School Drive.
Halloween Spooktacular
Lakeview Senior Living • Lincoln City
Costumed kiddies are welcome for safe, indoor trick-or-treating, Halloween crafts, face painting and more. Don’t miss the Haunted Mystery Swamp. 6-7:30 pm, 2690 NE Yacht Avenue. FMI, call 541-418-0324.
Newport Horror Story Schoolhouse
Lincoln County Commons • Newport
A haunted house fund-raiser for Newport High School band and theater programs. All-ages fun from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, with horror unleashed from 7:30 to 10 pm. $5 for students; $8 for adults. 6:30 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Come prepared to throw an assortment of items in your goody bag and watch 15 shadow cast members act out what is shown on screen. 6:30 pm and again at 9:30 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, go to www.coastarts.org or call 541-265-2787.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. Free 7-9 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
“Deathtrap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
7:30 pm. See Friday listing.
Halloween Dance Party
Marci’s Bar & Bistro • Lincoln City
An evening of specialty candy cocktails plus a cornhole tournament, costume contest and dance-off. 9 pm-2:30 am, 1343 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-418-5473.
Witches of Depoe Bay
The Seawall • Depoe Bay
The witches will be out in force, collecting food and monetary donations for the Depoe Bay Food Bank. 3-6 pm in front of the whale statue.
