League of Women Voters
Oregon Coast Community College • Lincoln City
Dave Price, director of marketing & community development, offers an overview of courses and workshops plus a tour of the campus. 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 3788 SE High School Drive. FMI, go to www.oregoncoastcc.org or call 541-996-6222.
Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon
Lincoln City Community Center
Everyone aged 50 or older is invited to enjoy this seasonal feast, presented by the Lincoln City Senior Center. Noon-2 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call 541-994-2722.
Health plan meeting
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Have your say on the formation of Lincoln County’s next five-year Community Health Improvement Plan. 2-4 pm, 801 SW Highway 101.
Teen Third Thursday
Newport Public Library
Kids in grades six to 12 are invited to paint a pair of bookends to take home, or to leave at the library for use in the Teen Room. All supplies provided, along with drinks and snacks. 3:45 pm-5:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Cape Perpetua Land-Sea Symposium
Yachats Commons
Bruce Menge of Oregon State University is the keynote speaker at this community event aimed at promoting local stewardship efforts within the Cape Perpetua nearshore and adjacent watersheds. 5-8:30 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
Transforming an Estuary
OSU Lincoln County Extension • Newport
Kami Ellingson of the US Forest Service presents an update on efforts to restore natural tidal flow to the Salmon River Estuary. 7 pm, 1211 SE Bay Boulevard. FMI, call 541-574-6534.
Lincoln Pops Big Band Dance
Gleneden Beach Community Club
Put on your dance shoes or come as you are to an evening of Big Band classics. $7.50 at the door. 7:30-10 pm, 110 Azalea Street. FMI, go to glenedenbeach.org.
