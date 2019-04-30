Whale Watching Presentation
Newport 60+ Activity Center
A chance to learn more about the Central Coast’s local whales from naturalists Clint and Kathy Perry. 2-3 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Spotlight Show
Yaquina Art Association Gallery • Newport
An exhibit showcasing artwork from the association’s watercolor class. On display through May 10, from 11 am to 4 pm daily at 789 NW Beach Drive.
Stormwater management talk
Newport Visual Arts Center
Mike Broili joins the MidCoast Watersheds Council to explore the importance of — and the techniques and tools used in — integrated stormwater management. 6:30 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive.
National Day of Prayer
Gleneden Beach Christian Church
Join the North Lincoln Ministerial Association in a call to Love One Another. 6 pm, 7170 Church Avenue.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia, with a different theme each week and prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place teams. 21 and over. 7-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101.
Bingo
Salmon River Grange • Otis
Try your luck starting at 6 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. Dinner available for $6. FMI, call Jim at 541-992-0560.
