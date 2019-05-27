Bright Horizons Field Trip
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Climb aboard the Newport 60+ Adventure Van for this tour of the Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center in Siletz. $15. 9:15 am-4 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Marketing & Tourism Conference
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Get tips on how to effectively market your business at this conference, featuring presentations from business coach Jalene Case, and Dave Price of the Small Business Development Center alongside panel discussions on marketing and tourism. $55. 9:30 am-3:30 pm, 540 NE Highway. FMI, call 541-994-3070.
Poor Man’s Encaustic Class
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Lila Passarelli leads this class, showing how to create encaustic art using Crayola crayons instead of beeswax. $15 10 am-noon, 20 SE Second Street. To register, call 541-265-9617.
Toledo Waterfront Market
Port of Toledo
Find vendors, fresh produce and a food court perched on the bank of the Depot Slough, with free sailboat rides, canoeing and kayaking for kids. 10 am-3 pm, Toledo Waterfront Park, 127 NW A Street. FMI, call 541-336-5207.
Coastal Arts Guild Lunch
Newport Visual Arts Center
Corvallis-based artist Joan Truckenbrod shares details of her career as a pioneering digital media artist. Suggested donation $10. 11:30 am, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI and an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.
Trekking Pole Talk
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Join Bernie Stoll for this free presentation on aging, balance and the use of trekking poles. 2-3 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Cheap Date Night
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-1650.
Bingo
Salmon River Grange • Otis
6-7:30 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. FMI, call 541-557-2079.
C2C Trail Talk
Newport Visual Arts Center
Jim Golden presents an update on the Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail, a 50-mile route linking the Willamette Valley to the Pacific Ocean. 6:30 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI, call 541-265-6540.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
