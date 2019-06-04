Coffee With the Mayor
Hilltop Inn Family Dining • Lincoln City
Enjoy coffee and conversation with Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson. 8 am, 1910 SW Hwy. 101.
Guided Paddle
Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge
A free guided paddle, looping around the refuge, through tidal marsh, riparian forest and along the Siletz River. Bring your own boat. 10 am-noon. To register, contact Lila Bowen at Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov or 541-867-4550.
Toledo Waterfront Market
Port of Toledo •
Find vendors, fresh produce and a food court perched on the bank of the Depot Slough, with free sailboat rides, canoeing and kayaking for kids. 10 am-3 pm, Toledo Waterfront Park, 127 NW A Street.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7- 8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
Cheap Date Night
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-1650.
Bingo
Salmon River Grange • Otis
6-7:30 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. FMI, call 541-557-2079.
