Toledo Waterfront Market
Toledo Waterfront Park
Find vendors and fresh produce and a food court perched on the bank of the Depot Slough, with free sailboat rides, canoeing and kayaking for kids. 10 am-3 pm, 127 NW A Street.
Medicare 101
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Learn about your Medicare choices and next steps in this free seminar from Regence Medicare Sales Executive Audra Fullan. 2-3 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Outdoor Watercolor Workshop
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
This hands-on workshop offers an introduction to the basic techniques of watercolor and how easy it is to paint an outdoor scene. 4-6 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Bingo
Salmon River Grange • Otis
6-7:30 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. FMI, call 541-557-2079.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7- 8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
Cheap Date Night
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-1650.
“A Musical Feast”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The Siletz Bay Music Festival continues with a collage of music, poetry and folk tunes. 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. $25. FMI, go to siletzbaymusic.org or call 541-992-1131.
Lincoln Pops Orchestra
Gleneden Beach Community Club
Swing, shimmy and fall in love all over again with this 17-piece big band playing music from the golden era. 7:30-10 pm, 110 Azalea Street.
