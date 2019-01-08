“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas — his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.
“Geology of the Nehalem Alps”
Pine Grove Community House • Manzanita
Geologist Tom Horning takes the audience on a journey through time, discussing the formation of the Nehalem Alps, the Yellowstone Hotspot, uplift of the coast range and more. 7:10 pm, 225 Laneda Avenue.
Orca talk
Newport Visual Arts Center
Orca expert Colleen Weiler reveals some little-known details about the orcas of the Oregon Coast and their connection to local watersheds at this MidCoast Watersheds Council talk. Refreshments will be served. 6:30 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive.
Senior Fitness Day
Newport 60+ Activity Center
A free fitness evaluation with seven tests to help figure out what exercise classes you should be taking to help with strength, balance, flexibility and agility. 11 am-5 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. Call to make an appointment at 541-265-9617.
Science Pub
Pelican Brewing • Pacific City
Bob Cowen, director of the Hatfield Marine Science Center, will give a talk on plankton and research he is conducting from his vessel off the Oregon Coast. 6-8 pm, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive.
