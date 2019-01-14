Preschool Walking Group
Lincoln City Community Center
Bring your kiddos indoors and use the walking track at this special preschool and toddler session. Stollers welcome. $2 per family. 10:30-11:30 am, 2150 NE Oar Place.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.
“Create Your Own Cards!”
Congregational Church of Lincoln City
Have fun crafting your personal birthday, ‘thinking of you’ and Valentine cards, with help from longtime crafter and card maker Cristy Garrett. Free, but donations welcome. 2-4 pm, 1760 NW 25th Street.
Williams Lecture Series
Oregon Coast Community College • Newport
Local activists Bill Kucha and Evan Hayduk share humanitarian and scientific perspectives on climate change. Free. 7 pm, 400 SE College Way. FMI, call 541-994-4166 or go to oregoncoastcc.org/foundation.
Spaghetti Feed
Big Wave Cafe • Manzanita
Enjoy a meal of spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert with coffee or soft drink while raising funds for the Eugene Schmuck Foundation. $15. Wine, beer and raffle tickets also available for purchase. 5-7:30 pm, 822 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-9283.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia, with a different theme each week and prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place teams. 21 and over. 7-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101.
