Coastal Arts Guild

Newport Visual Arts Center

Silk painter Chinh Le is the featured speaker at this month's meeting, talking about his Serti technique. 11 am, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI or an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.

Brain health talk

Newport 60+ Activity Center

Behavioral health specialist Marie Laper leads this discussion on brain function across the lifespan. 2-3 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.

Mystical Thursday

The Mystical Tourist • Lincoln City

Stay centered and focused with a grounding ceremony. All welcome. 7-8 pm, 1343 NW 13th Street, behind Birkenstocks. FMI, call 541-992-9779.

Trivia Thursday

Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City

Free trivia, with a different theme each week and prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place teams. 21 and over. 7-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101.

Bingo

Salmon River Grange • Otis

Try your luck starting at 6 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. Dinner available for $6. FMI, call Jim at 541-992-0560.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.