Coastal Arts Guild
Newport Visual Arts Center
Silk painter Chinh Le is the featured speaker at this month's meeting, talking about his Serti technique. 11 am, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI or an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.
Brain health talk
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Behavioral health specialist Marie Laper leads this discussion on brain function across the lifespan. 2-3 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Mystical Thursday
The Mystical Tourist • Lincoln City
Stay centered and focused with a grounding ceremony. All welcome. 7-8 pm, 1343 NW 13th Street, behind Birkenstocks. FMI, call 541-992-9779.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia, with a different theme each week and prizes for 1st- and 2nd-place teams. 21 and over. 7-8:30 pm, 3001 SW Hwy. 101.
Bingo
Salmon River Grange • Otis
Try your luck starting at 6 pm, 5371 Salmon River Hwy. Dinner available for $6. FMI, call Jim at 541-992-0560.
