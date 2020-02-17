Adult Craft Night
Waldport Public Library
This fun group meet on the fourth Thursday of the month, with different projects each time. 5-7 pm, 460 NW Hemlock Street.
Wine Tasting
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Try some delicious wine with the wonderful folks from Anne Amie Vineyards. 5:30 pm, 7755 North Highway 101. FMI, go to beachcrestbrewing.com or call 541-234-4013.
Nursery Volunteer Day
Tillamook Estuaries Partnership • Garibaldi
Get your hands dirty and give back by joining Tillamook Estuaries Partnership for a few hours of transplanting and potting up native plants. 10 am-2 pm, 613 Commercial Street. FMI, call 503-322-2222.
Cheap Date Night
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece; and drink specials aplenty. 4-9:30 pm, 316 SE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.oldelinelanes.com or call 541-614-1650.
Trivia Thursday
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 7-9 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.blacksquidbeerhouse.com or call 541-614-0733.
