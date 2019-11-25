Cape Cove Beach Marine Debris Monitoring
Cape Perpetua • Yachats
Join a marine debris cleanup at Cape Cove Beach. Volunteers will survey 100 yards of beach, collecting, sorting and documenting their finds along the way. Sturdy shoes recommended. 9-11 am, 2400 Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-547-3289.
Meditation Workshop
Newport 60+ Activity Center
The opening session in a new series that has its roots in Zen practice. 10-11:30 am, 20 SE Second Street. To register, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Honoring Our Veterans
Toledo Public Library
All veterans are invited to celebrate at the library with cookies and coffee to view the community ‘thank you’ display. Everyone is invited to fill out a star for the display. 10:30 am, 173 NW 7th Street. FMI, go to www.cityoftoledo.org/library.
Fantasy of Trees
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
Take a stroll through this festive forest of Christmas trees, each uniquely decorated and sponsored by local businesses and individuals in aid of Angels Anonymous. Noon-8 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street.
Whale of a Christmas Holiday Dinner
Depoe Bay Community Hall
Bring a side dish or dessert to share at this community event and enjoy turkey or ham provided by the chamber of commerce. Guests should also bring their own tableware, plate and cutlery, and a wrapped gift for any kids accompanying them. 5-8 pm, 220 SE Bay Street. To reserve a spot, call 541-765-2889.
Make and Take Paint Party
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Create your own one-of-a-kind handcrafted keepsake while you sip a tasty beverage. Projects are $22 each, easy to make and require no previous crafting experience. 5:30-8 pm, 7755 North Highway 101. FMI, go to beachcrestbrewing.com or call 541-234-4013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.