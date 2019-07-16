1 NEWPORT — Porthole Players presents a classic tale of love, aging and family as its production of “On Golden Pond” opens this Friday. Let the loons welcome you home and settle in for the show.
See page 11
2 WALDPORT — Now is the time to get sewing, glue-gunning or, perhaps more realistically, browsing Amazon in preparation for Waldport’s inaugural cosplay festival. Remember, heroes are not born, they are made… late at night…by parents....
See page 5
3 TOLEDO — Guaranteed to be the most exciting event you ever saw, the Toledo Summer Festival opens its gates this Friday, presenting the popular loggers’ games as well as a host of carnival fun.
See coast calendar, pages 12 & 13
4 LINCOLN CITY — “Sex Please, We’re 60” is in full swing at Theatre West, presenting shenanigans, misunderstandings and farcical comings and goings that are sure to leave audiences satisfied.
See page 10
5 PACIFIC CITY — It’s the flat-bottomed boat that makes this town’s world go ’round. And the dory boats get their day in the sun this weekend, as Dory Days returns for a 60th year of celebration.
See page 22
