1 LINCOLN CITY — The Finders Keepers program of glass floats on the beach has officially kicked off its 20th year. This week’s cover story delves into the shadowy origins of the award-winning program in a story that should be taken with just a pinch of salt.
See pages 10 & 11
2 YACHATS — At the same time that Lincoln City chose floats, Yachats went big on fungus, starting up the Yachats Village Mushroom Fest, which celebrates its 20th year this weekend. Find out what’s in spore with our feature.
See page 8
3 LINCOLN CITY — From Paul Newman to Jack Nicholson to Charlize Theron, the Oregon Coast has served as the backdrop for many handsome people making beautiful movies. See classics, new works and more as the Oregon-Made Film Festival comes to town.
See page 14
4 NEWPORT — Some like their haunted houses just a little spooky; others want a little fright; and some won’t be satisfied until they pass out from fear. Fortunately, Newport’s newest haunted house lets guests tailor their terror with the Scare-O-Meter.
See page 16
5 LINCOLN CITY — Twists, turns and the occasional naked blade will be on show later this week when Theatre West raises the curtain on “Deathtrap,” Ira Levin’s razor-sharp murder mystery.
See page 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.